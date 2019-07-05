 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec invests $47-million in youth protection to cut down lengthy wait lists

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Quebec invests $47-million in youth protection to cut down lengthy wait lists

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The Quebec government is investing $47 million in the province’s maligned youth protection system, in an effort to add more staff and cut down on lengthy wait lists.

Junior health minister Lionel Carmant says the money announced Thursday will be used to add up to 400 employees to reduce burnout and eliminate the backlog of cases.

Carmant says the province plans to recruit heavily on new graduates to fill the positions.

Story continues below advertisement

The Quebec government has announced a commission to look into the youth protection system as a whole, but Carmant says he didn’t want to wait for its findings to begin adding more resources.

The commission was announced following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby, Que. who’d been followed by youth protection services from birth and whose slaying last April sparked outrage and raised questions about the system’s effectiveness.

The funding is being spread across the province, with heavy investments in the greater Montreal area.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter