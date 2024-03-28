A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a city bus was driven into a Montreal-area daycare last year.

Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children, aged five and four, and injuring six others.

Quebec court Judge Francois Landry made the ruling after hearing arguments over four days this week during St-Amand’s preliminary hearing.

More coming.