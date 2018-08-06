 Skip to main content

Quebec judge rules health-care centres can force feed anorexic woman to save her life

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

A Quebec Superior Court justice has granted health authorities the right to force feed a young woman suffering from anorexia.

Two health-care establishments in Quebec City asked the court for the right to forcefully treat the 20-year-old, whose weight reportedly kept decreasing and at one point reached 32 kilograms.

The woman reportedly refused to be treated and a psychiatrist said she didn’t recognize the danger she was in.

In a mid-July ruling, the judge granted the establishments the right to provide the woman with various treatments against her will, including force feeding her.

The ruling is applicable for two months.

