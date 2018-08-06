Quebec judge rules health-care centres can force feed anorexic woman to save her life

A Quebec Superior Court justice has granted health authorities the right to force feed a young woman suffering from anorexia.
Two health-care establishments in Quebec City asked the court for the right to forcefully treat the 20-year-old, whose weight reportedly kept decreasing and at one point reached 32 kilograms.
The woman reportedly refused to be treated and a psychiatrist said she didn’t recognize the danger she was in.
In a mid-July ruling, the judge granted the establishments the right to provide the woman with various treatments against her will, including force feeding her.
The ruling is applicable for two months.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.