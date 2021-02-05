Quebec judge rules in favour of Hasidic Jewish community over restrictions on religious gatherings

Open this photo in gallery Hasidic Jewish men walk a street in Outremont, Que., on Nov. 16, 2016. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled in favour of a group of Hasidic Jews who had challenged the province’s COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings.

The ruling delivered today by Justice Chantal Masse says up to 10 people are allowed to gather in each room of a synagogue to pray – as long as each room has a separate entrance to the street.

Quebec’s COVID-19 regulations had limited the number of worshippers to 10 people per place of worship.

Story continues below advertisement

The Quebec Council of Hasidic Jews argued Monday in court that the 10-person limit per synagogue was unacceptable and violated freedom of religion.

The group said prayer was at the core of its members lives and of the Jewish Hasidic community.

Evidence presented before Masse demonstrated that some important prayers and ceremonies, such as circumcisions, require a quorum of ten adult men.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.