Quebec judge rules Mohawk community’s ‘marry out, get out’ law unconstitutional

Quebec judge has ruled that a Mohawk community’s so-called ”marry out, get out” law is unconstitutional.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Thomas Davis declared a membership rule designed to preserve Mohawk culture is discriminatory and violates the federal Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The case was heard in court last year over a rule commonly referred to as “marry out, get out,” which states that anyone who marries a non-Indigenous person must leave the territory.

A group of 16 plaintiffs banded together to challenge the membership policy in Kahnawake, a Mohawk territory just south of Montreal.

The rule has been around for more than three decades and the council argued in court it was “theoretical” and no one has ever been removed by force from the territory.

But the judge said in his ruling it was clearly demonstrated that people’s lives had been affected.

In response to Monday’s ruling, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake said in a statement its legal team is reviewing the judgment and will present its findings later this week.

“Obviously we maintain the position that matters that are so integral to our identity have no business in outside courts,” said Grand Chief Joe Norton.

“However, a decision on the case has been rendered. We are now taking the time to analyze the decision and will inform the community further in the coming days.”