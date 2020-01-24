Ottawa needs to explain after paroled murderer allegedly kills again, Quebec Justice Minister says

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Justice Minister Sonia Lebel responds during question period at the legislature, in Quebec City, on Dec. 5, 2019. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s Justice Minister wants answers from the federal government following the slaying of a 22-year-old woman, allegedly killed by a man previously convicted of murder and out on parole.

Sonia LeBel told reporters today she was extremely concerned by the facts surrounding the death of Marylène Lévesque, a sex worker allegedly killed by 51-year-old Eustachio Gallese in Quebec City on Wednesday.

In 2006, Mr. Gallese was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 15 years, after he killed his 32-year-old partner by beating her with a hammer before repeatedly stabbing her.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. LeBel said federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair must find out why the decision was made to release him, and whether the parole board has enough resources to make sound evaluations on the risks prisoners pose to the public.

The federal parole board had concluded Mr. Gallese posed a moderate risk of committing violence against a partner and, after letting him out of prison on supervised outings in 2016, released him to a halfway house last March.

Mr. Gallese turned himself in to police Wednesday night and was charged the following day with second-degree murder.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.