Quebec is reporting 89 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a rise of 36 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

Health officials said today 3,417 people are in hospital with COVID-19, after 336 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 300 were discharged.

There are 289 people in intensive care with COVID-19, a rise of three.

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Officials are reporting 5,143 new infections after conducting more than 29,000 tests, about 14 per cent of which came back positive.

Health Minister Christian Dube will hold a COVID-19 briefing later today alongside the province’s interim public health director.

Quebec elementary and high school students were back in school today after Monday’s scheduled reopening was delayed for many because of a winter storm.

Meanwhile, Quebecers starting today will need to show proof of vaccination to enter liquor and cannabis stores.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.