Canada

Quebec knew about illegal Hasidic religious schools for decades, trial hears

Montreal, Que.
The Canadian Press
Clara Wasserstein, left, and Yochonon Lowen arrive at courthouse in Montreal, on Feb. 10, 2020.

A witness has testified at a civil trial that the Quebec government knew for decades Hasidic Jewish children were not receiving a legal secular education.

Maryse Malenfant, who oversaw private education conformity for the Quebec education ministry, confirmed that she became aware in 2005 that none of the boys attending religious schools in the ultra-orthodox Tash community north of Montreal were being schooled according to provincial norms.

She said the situation had already persisted for several years, but legislation in place at the time gave the province limited powers to investigate.

Malenfant also acknowledged under questioning by lawyer Bruce Johnston the existence of a 1995 report suggesting authorities knew the Hasidic community had been operating illegal religious schools or not educating their children since 1980.

The trial was initiated by a former Hasidic couple who say the Quebec government failed to ensure they received the education to which they were entitled.

Yochonon Lowen and Clara Wasserstein, who say they got almost no secular education in private religious schools, are seeking a judgment against the province and the Boisbriand Hasidic schools declaring they violated provincial education laws.

Lawyers for the province and the Hasidic community have acknowledged there were problems in the past but say they’ve been addressed through recent legislation and home-schooling agreements between the communities and the school boards.

