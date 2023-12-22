Open this photo in gallery: Striking teachers and their supporters hold a rally in front of Premier Francois Legault's office, on Dec. 22.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Quebec union representing 95,000 teachers says it has made some progress in negotiations with the government after weeks of public sector strikes that have rattled the province.

Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement says it reached a partial agreement with the government after an overnight negotiating session.

It doesn’t specify the terms of the proposal but says it will present details to its council later today.

The union says other points of contention, including salaries, remain unresolved as it continues joint negotiations with other public sector unions under an alliance known as the common front.

Meanwhile, a separate union representing 66,000 teachers says it will continue an unlimited strike in the new year amid a deadlock in its own negotiations with Quebec.

The Fédération autonome de l’enseignement strike has kept around 800 schools closed for more than four weeks.