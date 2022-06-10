The Quebec legislature is rising for the summer and concluding its final session today before Quebeckers head to the polls in the fall.

High inflation, immigration and the environment dominated the final question period of the session, as the province’s parties seek to position themselves ahead of the election, expected to take place Oct. 3.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault and his Coalition Avenir Quebec party are polling strongly – consistently higher than 40 per cent, more than double the support of their opponents.

The last major act of Legault’s government was the passage of a wide-reaching bill strengthening the province’s language laws.

The Opposition Liberal Party, which plans to release its election platform this weekend, says Legault has not done enough to help Quebeckers deal with inflation, to protect the environment or to improve the health-care system.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, leader of second opposition party Quebec solidaire, told reporters Legault has focused on language and identity questions instead of working on issue that matter to Quebeckers, like the cost of living and the environment.

