Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade continues to face questions about her political future as her party sputters toward election day.

Anglade told reporters in Montreal today that she plans to stay on as Liberal leader after the Oct. 3 election – but she said that’s because her party will win.

Recent polls have put the Liberals more than 20 percentage points behind the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec party, and the numbers indicate that Anglade’s own Montreal riding is a three-way race.

Anglade says a Liberal candidate whose paperwork was rejected by Elections Quebec is continuing to campaign and that the party will be challenging the refusal in Superior Court.

CAQ Leader and Premier Francois Legault, meanwhile, has said the election is a two-way race between his centre-right party and left-wing Quebec solidaire.

But Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime says Legault wants to frame the election as a race between the CAQ and Quebec solidaire because the premier sees the left-wing party as the weakest.