Quebec Liberal member vacationing in Barbados told to return home as criticism mounts

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Liberal member Pierre Arcand has been asked to return home from Barbados as soon as possible amid mounting criticism over his vacation. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Liberal member Pierre Arcand is being asked to return home amid mounting criticism over his decision to vacation in the Caribbean.

A spokesperson for Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade confirmed today that she has asked Arcand to return home from Barbados as soon as possible.

Arcand, a former interim leader of the party, issued a statement on Tuesday saying he regretted his decision to take the trip with his wife and promised to respect the 14-day isolation period required by the federal government for travellers who return from abroad.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the federal and provincial governments have warned against non-essential holiday travel, and the Quebec government has asked Ottawa to increase surveillance of returning travellers amid soaring COVID-19 numbers.

Anglade told radio station 98,5 FM this morning that she had known Arcand planned to leave and said she had tried to discourage him from doing so.

She said she should have prohibited members of her party from leaving the country.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.