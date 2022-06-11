Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade, centre, speaks at their general council meeting in Montreal, Saturday, June 11, 2022.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Quebec Liberal Party is promising not to use the notwithstanding clause proactively to protect bills from court challenges if it forms the province’s next government.

The party, currently Quebec’s official Opposition, launched its election platform today during a party conference in Montreal, almost five months ahead of the Oct. 3 vote.

The province’s current Coalition Avenir Québec government pre-emptively used the notwithstanding clause to protect both a law banning certain public servants like police officers and teachers from wearing religious symbols as well as its wide-ranging reform of the province’s language law.

The Liberals say they would not renew the invocation of the notwithstanding clause in the religious symbols ban when it expires in 2024 if they form government and would remove it from the language law.

The Liberals are also promising to cut income taxes for Quebeckers who make less than $92,500 a year by 1.5 per cent if elected.

Recent polls have placed support for the Liberals below 20 per cent, well behind the governing party, which has regularly polled above 40 per cent.