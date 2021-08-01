Quebec lifts COVID-19 restrictions, extends closing times for bars and restaurants

Open this photo in gallery A masked server pours a drink out for customers at a restaurant in Montreal on Aug. 1, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is lifting further COVID-19 restrictions, including extending closing times for bars and restaurants, and increasing capacities for gatherings.

The health ministry announced the latest relaxed COVID-19 measures for the beginning of August on July 26.

Quebecers are now allowed to drink alcohol in bars and restaurants until 1 a.m., gaining an additional hour from the previous restrictions set at midnight.

Story continues below advertisement

Indoor venues and stadiums can now seat 7,500 people, with a maximum of 500 per section, and outdoor festivals can have up to 15,000 with preassigned seats.

Indoor and outdoor public gatherings, including houses of worship, amateur sporting events and ceremony halls can have up to 500 people.

Quebec is, however, maintaining mandatory masks and social distancing in enclosed public spaces and transit.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.