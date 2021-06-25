Quebec loosens rules for fully vaccinated and reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Open this photo in gallery People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre on June 10, 2021, in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec partially lifted its mask-wearing order on Friday for fully vaccinated people, as health officials reported 88 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Quebecers considered fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks around each other in private indoor settings, the government said.

All of Quebec will be at the green pandemic-alert level on Monday, under which rules for indoor and outdoor gatherings and sports are further relaxed. Maximum capacity at weddings and funerals will also increase next week. Eight of the province’s outlying regions are already green and will be joined on Monday by the province’s bigger cities, including Montreal, Quebec City and Laval.

Meanwhile, health officials said COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by eight, to 135, and 40 patients were listed in intensive care, a rise of two.

Officials said 65,578 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Thursday, one day after a record was set with more than 116,000 shots in a single day. About 80 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received a first dose of vaccine, and about 23 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.

The regions reporting the most new infections on Friday were Montreal and the Outaouais region in western Quebec, with 30 and 16 cases respectively. The province has 1,074 active reported cases.

Also Friday, Quebec increased the capacity for festivals and outdoor events to 3,500 people, and officials announced they will no longer publish COVID-19 data on weekends or statutory holidays.

