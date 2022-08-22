Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine in Nunavut, on March 25, 2009.NATHAN DENETTE/The Canadian Press

The governments of Canada and Quebec say they are confident they can reach a deal to protect endangered caribou populations in the province.

The two governments said today in a joint news release that Quebec is working to ensure that 65 per cent of the caribou’s habitat in two parts of the province is “undisturbed.”

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault warned Quebec in April that Ottawa would act unilaterally to protect the at-risk woodland caribou after the province failed to present what he considered an acceptable conservation plan.

The governments say that Quebec has begun implementing short-term measures at a cost of $12 million to protect the caribou and that Ottawa will provide $6.1 million.

Quebec says it plans to release its full caribou-protection strategy by the end of June 2023.

The woodland caribou, also known as the boreal caribou, is considered “threatened” by the federal government and “vulnerable” by Quebec.

