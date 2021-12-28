An 88-year-old man has died after being found outside in critical condition near the private seniors’ residence where he lived in Laval, north of Montreal.

Laval police say the man’s wife woke up in the night and realized her partner wasn’t in bed, which triggered a search around Les Jardins de Renoir seniors’ home.

Police were called at about 3 a.m. after the man was found, and he was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police say they don’t know whether the man froze to death or died from another cause, and have yet to determine why he went outside.

A spokeswoman for Cogir residences, which owns the home, extended condolences to the man’s family and said the home was collaborating with authorities.

Brigitte Pouliot noted that since the residence serves independent seniors, the doors are not locked at night and residents can come and go as they please.

