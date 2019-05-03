 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of ex-girlfriend

The Canadian Press
A Quebec man accused of ambushing and killing his ex-girlfriend pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and will serve an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 18 years.

Daphne Huard-Boudreault, 18, was stabbed to death on March 22, 2017, after she walked into the apartment she shared with the accused, Anthony Pratte-Lops, in Mont-St-Hilaire, about 45 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Mr. Pratte-Lops, 24, was arrested that day and accused of first-degree murder. According to witnesses, the killer refused to accept the fact Ms. Huard-Boudreault had broken up with him.

The young woman had entered the home they shared to pick up her personal items when he allegedly ambushed her and stabbed her.

Mr. Pratte-Lops’ first-degree murder trial was scheduled to begin Monday. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday in a courtroom in St-Hyacinthe, Que.

His guilty plea triggered an automatic life sentence. Quebec Superior Court Justice Pierre Labrie ruled Thursday the 24-year-old killer would have to serve at least 18 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

