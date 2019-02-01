 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec man arrested after allegedly posting Facebook video praising mosque shooter

Montreal
The Canadian Press

A Quebec man has been arrested after allegedly appearing in a video praising Quebec City’s mosque shooter and expressing hatred toward Muslims.

Provincial police arrested Pierre Dion Thursday evening at his home in Terrebonne, a suburb north of Montreal.

The 49-year-old is set to appear in court later today where police say he could be charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group.

The video was allegedly posted to Facebook on Jan. 29, the two-year anniversary of the shooting that left six men dead and several injured.

Alexandre Bissonnette is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to six charges of first-degree murder and six charges of attempted murder.

Dion is already facing a charge of incitement to commit criminal acts stemming from another social media video published last year.

