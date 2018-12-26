 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec man detained in Cuba says he’s been convicted in second trial

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A Quebec man who has been stuck in Cuba after being involved in a boating accident that killed a fellow tourist in 2017 says he is once again facing four years in prison following a second trial.

Toufik Benhamiche says in a statement that he was convicted in relation to the incident following a trial that took place on Dec. 10.

The man from Mascouche, Que., was originally convicted of criminal negligence causing death but the verdict was overturned by Cuba’s highest court earlier this year.

Benhamiche, 48, was driving a small boat as part of a tourist excursion in July, 2017, in Cayo Coco when it veered out of control and fatally struck a woman from Ontario.

His lawyers have argued the rental company violated Cuban safety standards, and that Benhamiche was given little instruction on how to operate the craft and was assured it wasn’t dangerous.

His wife, Kahina Bensaadi, has repeatedly called on Canadian government officials to intervene and help bring her husband home.

Benhamiche says he’ll appeal the new conviction, which means having to spend at least another year in Cuba.

