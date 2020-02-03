 Skip to main content

Canada

Quebec man dies after two-vehicle collision in Cape Breton

SYDNEY, N.S.
The Canadian Press
RCMP in Cape Breton say a 62-year-old Quebec man is dead following a two-vehicle collision.

The crash involving a small car and a pickup truck occurred Sunday in Sydney Mines, N.S.

Police say weather conditions were poor when the victim’s car spun sideways and collided with the pickup truck which was travelling in the opposite direction on Highway 125.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Police say three people in the pickup truck were taken to hospital – two with minor injuries while the third person sustained injuries that were described as moderate.

The victim’s name and hometown have not been released.

