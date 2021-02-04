 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Quebec man dubbed ‘pilot to the stars’ surrenders to provincial police after six weeks on the lam

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Normand Dube arrives for his sentencing, in St. Jerome, Que., on Dec. 10, 2018.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Quebec man dubbed the “pilot to the stars” who had been on the lam since mid-December has turned himself in to Quebec provincial police.

Normand Dube, 59, surrendered to Quebec provincial police in Mascouche, Que., on Wednesday night.

Dube had been sentenced in two separate cases, including seven years in prison for a 2014 aerial attack on Hydro-Quebec lines that cost the utility $28.6-million and plunged 180,000 people into darkness.

He was also found guilty of arson and making threats against civil servants in a separate case and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Previously known for transporting Quebec celebrities on his plane, Dube had been placed on the province’s most wanted list after failing to report to a detention centre when the Quebec Court of Appeal revoked his bail Dec. 14.

On Monday, that same court dismissed Dube’s appeals of his convictions at the request of the Crown, agreeing it had the discretion to dismiss an appeal when a party does not respect its commitments and flouts the court’s authority.

A spokesperson for the Crown’s office says Dube will appear via video before a judge in St-Jerome later today on a charge of breaking conditions.

