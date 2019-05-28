 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec man jailed in Oman is in process of being extradited to the United Arab Emirates, son says

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The son of a Quebec man who has been jailed on fraud-related charges in the Middle East says his father is in the process of being extradited from Oman to the United Arab Emirates.

Alexis Gauthier says his father, Andre, has left the prison where he was being held in Oman and is expected to be transferred early tomorrow back to Dubai, where he is facing charges related to an alleged $30-million fraud.

Andre Gauthier’s family and lawyers have appealed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to repatriate Gauthier, saying he faces potential human rights violations and has little chance of a fair trial in the United Arab Emirates.

They describe the 65-year-old Quebecer as a whistleblower who alerted authorities to irregular dealings in a gold-trading company he was involved with. They say he was blamed for the fraud after the real perpetrators left the country.

Alexis Gauthier says his father is in good spirits and is encouraged by Canadians’ support, and the family isn’t giving up on bringing him home.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that his government was concerned about Gauthier’s case and would continue to follow it, but did not give further details.

