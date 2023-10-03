A Quebec man shot by police during an investigation into threats against Premier François Legault and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is now charged with uttering death threats against the two politicians.

Germain Lemay, 30, faces a total of six new charges, including making death threats against police officers and an agent with the province's workplace health and safety board.

He is also charged with pointing a firearm at a police officer as well as improper storage of a firearm.

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the Sept. 27 police shooting that occurred during an operation in Scotstown, Que., about 180 kilometres east of Montreal.

The watchdog says an officer shot Lemay because the accused was allegedly pointing a gun from inside a home toward officers.

The Crown says Lemay faces a total of seven charges, having initially been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.