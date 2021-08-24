 Skip to main content
Quebec mandates mask wearing in schools across nine regions, including Montreal

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge responds to the Opposition during question period, on Feb. 4 at the legislature in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s education minister says elementary and high school students will be required to wear masks inside classrooms in schools across nine regions of the province, including Montreal.

Jean-Francois Roberge said today the rise of the contagious Delta variant is forcing officials to take a cautious approach when classes resume.

The mask mandate applies to students in Grade 1 and up in nine regions, including Montreal, Monteregie and the Outaouais region in western Quebec.

Students in the other regions, which include Quebec City, will have to wear masks in common areas of school buildings and on school buses but not in classrooms.

Roberge says the province will also gradually implement the use of rapid tests in some schools.

He says students will not be restricted to classroom bubbles, adding that they are expected to be able to attend classes in person full time, unlike last year when many grades were learning from home one day out of two.

