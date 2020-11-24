Quebec minister says government will table stronger language law during next session

Open this photo in gallery Quebec's minister responsible for the French language, Simon Jolin-Barrette, speaks at the legislature in Quebec City on Nov. 24, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s minister responsible for the French language says he plans to introduce a bill strengthening the province’s language law when the legislature returns from its winter break.

Simon Jolin-Barrette told reporters today he’s concerned that the use of French in the province is in decline, particularly in Montreal.

He says he wants to ensure that francophone Quebecers can work and obtain services in French and that French remains the province’s common language.

Story continues below advertisement

Jolin-Barrette says he hasn’t decided whether the new law will apply to English-language junior colleges. Quebec limits the ability of non-anglophones to send their children to English-language primary and secondary schools.

He says, however, the new bill won’t prevent English-speaking Quebecers from accessing services – including government services – in their own language.

Earlier in the day, Opposition Leader Dominique Anglade told reporters she’s concerned that people aren’t being served in French in stores but said the government should take an “inclusive” approach to encouraging the use of the language.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.