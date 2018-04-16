Quebec mosque shooter obsessed about mass shooters, Islam, feminism

In the hours, days and weeks before he fired on worshippers in a Quebec City mosque, Alexandre Bissonnette plunged obsessively into the online world of mass shooters and weapons, Islam and feminism.

Mr. Bissonnette, who followed U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter and had a photo of himself wearing a Make America Great Again cap, read up on the Muslim travel ban that the President ordered two days before Mr. Bissonnette carried out his armed attack. Mr. Bissonnette’s computer contained a very large number of photographs of the U.S. President.

The contents of Mr. Bissonnette’s laptop were presented by the Crown as part of a sentencing hearing on Monday. The analysis of the 28-year-old killer’s computer covers the year preceding the assault on the Grand Mosque in suburban Quebec City, which left six men dead.

The analysis reveals a man dwelling obsessively on themes of mass shootings and self-defence. Notorious mass killers often return to their online searches hundreds of times, including Justin Bourque, who killed three Mounties in Moncton, N.B., and Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who slaughtered nine people at a historically black church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015.

Mr. Bissonnette has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. His sentencing hearing will determine when, if ever, he could get parole.

Police examining Mr. Bissonnette’s online activity also found searches on two women’s groups at Laval University, where Mr. Bissonnette had been a student. The groups are the Féministes en Mouvement de l’Université Laval and the Comité Femmes de l’Université Laval.

He also searched for a Muslim student group at the university.

The computer also contained pictures of the interior and exterior of the Grand Mosque. Among the many YouTube videos he viewed was at least one about the Islamic State.

The computer was seized at the home of Mr. Bissonnette’s parents the day of the shooting, on Jan. 29, 2017.

The disclosures about Mr. Bissonnette’s computer add to a portrait of a man consumed by Muslim immigration, fearful that Canada was opening its borders to refugees and convinced his own family’s lives were at risk. As his anxiety grew, he drove to the Grand Mosque and opened fire at a religious sanctuary filled with 53 men and a handful of children. He later confessed.

What motivated him has slowly been laid out through police interviews, and now, the contents of his computer.

The analysis shows that the day before he carried out his violent attack, Mr. Bissonnette consulted Justin Trudeau’s Twitter feed, and the tweet in which the Prime Minister said Canada welcomed refugees.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada,” the tweet said.

Mr. Bissonnette could face a sentence of 150 years – consecutive 25-year sentences for six first-degree murder convictions. At minimum, he faces a life sentence with no chance of release for at least 25 years, meaning he could apply for parole at age 53.

The men killed in the rampage were Khaled Belkacemi, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Boubaker Thabti, Ibrahima Barry and Mamadou Tanou Barry.