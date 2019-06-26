 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec mother convicted of killing two daughters to serve 10 years in prison before parole eligibility

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Quebec mother convicted of killing two daughters to serve 10 years in prison before parole eligibility

LAVAL, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

A Quebec mother convicted in the killings of her two young daughters has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison before she is eligible for parole.

Adele Sorella was convicted in March of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of nine-year-old Amanda and eight-year-old Sabrina. The girls were found dead in the family home in Laval on March 31, 2009.

The jury rejected her defence seeking a verdict of not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

Story continues below advertisement

Sorella told the court she had little memory of the day when her daughters were found dead, and medical experts testified that Sorella experienced a dissociative episode the day of the killings.

The Crown had recommended that Sorella serve 14 years of the mandatory life sentence before becoming eligible for parole, while the defence recommended the minimum of 10 years.

Sorella’s lawyers are appealing her conviction, arguing the verdicts were unreasonable and not supported by the evidence.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter