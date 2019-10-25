 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Quebec mother sentenced to eight years for deaths of three newborn babies

ST-JEROME, Que.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Quebec woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with the deaths of three newborn babies.

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, was sentenced today under a joint recommendation made by the defence and prosecution.

With time served, she will have about five years left to serve.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman from Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, northwest of Montreal, showed up at a hospital seeking treatment under questionable circumstances and denying she’d given birth.

Police later found the body of a newborn, and a subsequent search of her home uncovered the bodies of two other newborns.

The woman was initially charged with three counts of murder, but the Crown said reduced charges better reflected the evidence presented at her preliminary hearing.

She pleaded guilty in July to one count of manslaughter, two counts of concealing the bodies of infants with the intention of hiding the fact she’d given birth and one count of engaging in acts that corrupted the morals of a child or made the home unfit for a child’s presence.

The accused cannot be named to protect the identity of a fourth child who is still alive.

Quebec provincial police said at the time of her arrest that hospital officials called police on Oct. 15, 2017, when the woman showed up seeking medical treatment.

Their suspicions sent police to her home the following day, where they discovered the bodies of three newborns from different pregnancies.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter