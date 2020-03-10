 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Quebec musician Eric Lapointe to stand trial in October for alleged assault

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery

Eric Lapointe performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec, in Quebec City, in a July 9, 2019, file photo.

Amy Harris/The Associated Press

Quebec rock musician Eric Lapointe will stand trial for three days in October for an alleged assault on a woman.

A judge has set aside Oct. 27 to Oct. 29 for Lapointe’s trial, after the musician’s lawyer entered a plea of not guilty on his client’s behalf last October.

The incident in question allegedly occurred last Sept. 30, but a publication ban protects the identity of the alleged victim.

Neither the Crown nor the defence lawyer spoke to reporters Tuesday and Lapointe was not present.

Ahead of the charges, Lapointe announced last October he’d leave his role as a coach on the French language adaptation of “The Voice,” citing personal reasons.

The 50-year-old rock star did not comment further on the reason for his departure, but said he would play out the remaining concerts on his schedule.

