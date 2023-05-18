Open this photo in gallery: Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville responds to the Opposition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, on March 29.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Muslim groups are taking the provincial government to court over its recently enacted prayer room ban in public schools.

The groups filed a motion this week in Superior Court seeking a judicial review of the ban as well as a judgment to have it declared unconstitutional.

They say the changes announced on April 19 violate the right to freedom of religion and of association, and discriminate against Muslims.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville ordered the ban after reports of at least two Montreal-area schools permitting students to gather on school property for prayer.

Drainville said the concept of prayer rooms runs counter to Quebec’s policy of official secularism.

The plaintiffs, which include several Muslim groups from the Montreal area, say the decision to go before the courts was a last resort and came after extensive consultation.