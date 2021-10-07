Quebec not budging on Oct. 15 health-care worker vaccination deadline, Dube says

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic at the legislature in Quebec City on Oct. 7. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s health minister says about 25,000 health workers in the province are still not fully vaccinated about one week ahead of the deadline.

Christian Dube told reporters today about 13,000 employees have not received a single dose of vaccine.

Quebec has set a firm Oct. 15 deadline for health sector employees to be fully vaccinated or be suspended without pay.

Dube is calling on workers to get a first dose and says there won’t be any religious exemptions granted to them. He says a contingency plan to deal with missing staff will be unveiled next week.

Meanwhile, health officials are reporting 624 new COVID-19 cases today and five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

They say COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by three, to 297, after 28 people entered hospital and 25 were discharged the prior day. Eighty-eight people were in intensive care, a drop of two.

Dube is urging workers to consider other consequences of being suspended, including losing seniority and the impact on their pensions.

The health minister says the province is also making headway on addressing a nursing shortage in the public system. He says the government has attracted 1,007 more full-time nurses since it announced in September it would offer one-time bonuses of up to $18,000 for people willing to work full-time.

The province’s goal is to attract 4,000 more full-time nurses into the public system.

