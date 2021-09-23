 Skip to main content
Canada

Quebec offers bonuses up to $18,000 for nurses in struggling health system

The Canadian Press
A nurse welcomes a man at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal on Nov. 9, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec is offering up to $18,000 in bonuses for full-time nurses to prevent more of them from quitting the province’s struggling health-care system.

Premier Francois Legault told reporters today he is launching a “mini revolution” in the health network following months of pandemic-induced stresses that have contributed to a shortage of 4,300 nurses in the province.

Legault says full-time nurses in the public system will receive one-time bonuses of $15,000, adding that part-time nurses who switch to full-time work will also get bonuses of $15,000.

Nurses who have quit the public health-care network and want to return full-time will get $12,000.

And for full-time nurses who are working in five regions that are hit particularly hard by shortages, including Outaouais and Gaspe, the bonus will be $18,000.

Legault says nurses in the public system will also get priority for better work schedules compared with nurses who are hired through private placement agencies.

