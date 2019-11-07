 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Quebec offers more for families in fall economic update, will end fiscal year with $1.4-billion surplus

Giuseppe Valiante
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard presents an economic update in Quebec City, on Nov. 7, 2019.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s economy is humming, allowing the government to shower Quebecers with more than $850 million in extra spending this fiscal year – mostly on families with children – and pay down billions of dollars of debt.

The province should finish the 2019-2020 fiscal year with a $1.4-billion surplus, fuelled by a 2.4 per cent increase in GDP in 2019 – 0.6 per cent higher than the growth rate forecast in the spring budget, Finance Minister Eric Girard announced Thursday.

But the official surplus figure is misleading.

Story continues below advertisement

With revenues of roughly $117 billion, Girard is actually projecting a surplus of more than $4 billion for this fiscal exercise. Girard transferred more than $2.5 billion of that surplus cash into a special fund dedicated to paying down the province’s gross debt, which stood at nearly $200 billion as of the end of March.

“Quebec’s economy is doing remarkably well,” Girard told reporters after presenting his economic update. “When you look at the last four years, the (total) surpluses have been in the order of $12 billion, and all that was put towards reducing Quebec’s debt burden.”

Despite the strong economy, Girard noted that Quebec’s debt burden is the second highest in the country, with gross debt representing roughly 46 per cent of GDP.

The cash windfall has allowed Premier Francois Legault’s Coalition Avenir Quebec government to fulfill its promises to Quebecers more quickly.

The government is advancing by two years a commitment to give more money to families with children.

Beginning in January, Girard said roughly 679,000 Quebec families will get, on average, an additional $779 a year. The extra money ranges from about $250 a year for families with one child to about $2,100 for families with four children or more. Roughly 250,000 families in Quebec will not qualify for the enhancement as they already receive the maximum.

Girard is also cancelling the extra payments wealthier families had to pay for subsidized daycare spots, making the change retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019. All parents, regardless of income, will pay $8.25 per child per day for daycare, representing on average a savings of $1,100 a year for 140,000 families.

Story continues below advertisement

Another crowd-pleaser announced Thursday was the promise to reduce much-criticized hospital parking fees. Starting in the spring of 2020, the first two hours will be free at hospitals across the province followed by a daily rate varying between $7 and $10.

Liberal Finance Critic Carlos Leitao said the update has money for families with children, but little for childless couples or the elderly. He also noted the government plans on pegging electricity rates to the yearly inflation figure, meaning costs will be increasing across the province.

“The government is giving people higher allowances, but making everyone pay more in electricity costs,” Leitao said.

The total additional spending this fiscal year, above what was budgeted last spring, is $857 million.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter