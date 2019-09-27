 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec officials confirm province’s first case of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Quebec officials confirm province’s first case of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec health officials are confirming the province's first case of severe pulmonary illness tied to vaping.

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Quebec health officials are confirming the province’s first case of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping.

Details about the age and condition of the Quebec victim were not included in today’s statement announcing the case.

Canada’s chief public health officer said last week at least three reports of potential vaping-related illnesses were being investigated in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

That followed a report from the Middlesex-London Health Unit that a teen from London, Ont., who was using e-cigarettes daily suffered a severe case of pulmonary illness.

Officials said the youth was initially on life support but was recovering at home, saying it was believed to be the first confirmed case of vaping-related lung disease in Canada.

Quebec’s director of public health advised people who vape to be vigilant, noting that the practice is not without risks and its long-term health effects are not yet known.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter