 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec officials remain on flooding alert

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Quebec officials remain on flooding alert

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Residents of Holy Street in Ile Bizard west of Montreal have not been evacuated but cannot flush their toilets.

Peter Mccabe/The Canadian Press

Water levels remain high but the flooding situation remains largely stable in Quebec, with alert levels maintained and officials keeping close tabs on the weather forecast for any precipitation in the coming days.

Provincial public security officials reported today that more than 5,300 residences in Quebec remain flooded and more than 10,400 people are as yet unable to return to their homes.

Numerous regions of the province have been hit hard by spring flooding in the last few weeks, including the Montreal, Outaouais, Beauce, Mauricie and Laurentian areas.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Montreal voted Friday to extend its state of emergency for five more days.

Mayor Valerie Plante told reporters while the situation remains stable, water levels haven’t dropped enough to lift the emergency declaration.

Canadian military personnel on the ground in Quebec report they’ve seen a significant decrease in their assigned tasks in the past few days, and are shifting to specific regions still facing flooding threats.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter