Hockey Quebec and the Ontario Hockey Federation, the sport’s two largest provincial associations, are pulling their support of Hockey Canada, refusing to send registration fees to the national federation due to concerns over its recent conduct and handling of an investigation into alleged sexual assault.

At federal hearings in Ottawa this week, MPs criticized Hockey Canada for failing to properly investigate allegations made by a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by members of the 2018 national junior team following a Hockey Canada fundraiser, and for trying to sweep the matter under the rug.

Following the hearings, Hockey Quebec passed a resolution late Tuesday saying it does not believe the national federation will act effectively to fix problems that have come to light, and will withhold a $3 fee that Hockey Canada collects from every player for general registration costs. The Ontario Hockey Federation told The Globe on Wednesday that it is doing the same.

“Following the latest information uncovered in recent days and months concerning the Hockey Canada situation, Hockey Quebec’s Board of Directors is very concerned,” the resolution from Hockey Quebec states. “We do not have confidence in the ability of the Federation to act effectively to change the culture of hockey under its current structure.”

Hockey Canada sought to change public narrative on sexual assault case: board meeting notes

Phillip McKee, executive director of the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF), said his organization had previously informed Hockey Canada in July that it wanted the fee frozen, but Hockey Canada board chair Michael Brind’Amour never took their request to the board, despite telling them he would. Mr. Brind’Amour resigned in August amid the fallout from the controversy.

Mr. McKee said in an email to The Globe that the Ontario federation is now demanding its fees not go to Hockey Canada.

“With regards to Hockey Quebec’s decision to withhold funding, OHF has already requested via Hockey Canada’s former Chair of the Board, Michael Brind’Amour, (on July 29, 2022) that Hockey Canada not collect the $3.00 Participant Assessment Fee for the 2022-2023 season, which he confirmed he would take to the Board of Directors,” the statement said.

“It is our understanding now that this request was never directed to the Board before his departure. Based on this information, the OHF has once again reaffirmed our formal request of Hockey Canada to not collect the $3.00 Participant Assessment Fee for the 2022-2023 season.”

Withholding the fee is a symbolic move, sending a message from both organizations about their frustration with Hockey Canada. The $3 general registration fee represents about $900,000 worth of revenue for Hockey Canada, including roughly $640,000 for the Ontario Hockey Federation, and $261,000 for Quebec, based on recent player numbers.

Opinion: Hockey Canada risks permanently chasing away corporate sponsors with its governance mess

“The OHF is monitoring the situation at Hockey Canada as we strive to create effective and meaningful change,” Mr. McKee said.

There are 13 provincial and territorial hockey federations in Canada. Ontario is divided into three groups, the Ontario Hockey Federation, Hockey Eastern Ontario and Hockey Northwestern Ontario, while Nunavut, Yukon and Northwest Territories are combined as Hockey North.

Facing criticism from federal MPs and the public, Hockey Canada issued an action plan this summer, stating that it would take several steps to address its handling of sexual assault claims, and undertake a review of its governance. However, Hockey Quebec doesn’t support the plan.

“We do not adhere to the action plan as a whole,” the Hockey Quebec resolution says, noting that it was formulated “internally and in collaboration with the firm Navigator,” a crisis communications company hired by Hockey Canada this summer.

Hockey Quebec said the action plan was made without contributions from experts in “education, awareness and prevention of sexual violence, abuse, bullying and discrimination” and that such people should have been consulted.

“We believe that an external advisory committee, formed with respect and integrity by experts or specialists... should have been put in place this summer to support Hockey Canada in its approach.”

Hockey Quebec is asking Hockey Canada to review its decision-making process and appoint a special advisory committee.

The resolution is the most vocal protest from any of the provincial associations, after Hockey Canada settled the $3.55-million lawsuit this spring for an undisclosed sum. Hockey Canada told a parliamentary committee in June that it settled the claim without fully investigating the matter or requiring players to cooperate with the probe. MPs have criticized the organization for trying to cover up the situation, which only came to light when TSN obtained court records of the settlement in May.

Hockey Canada’s sexual assault scandal has far-reaching implications across the country. Here’s what to know

Lawyers representing the players, who are not named in court documents, deny the allegations. Police in London, where the alleged incident took place, have reopened their investigation.

In June, under pressure from government and sponsors over its handling of the matter, Hockey Canada assured both that no federal or corporate money was used to settle the claim. However, it did not disclose that the money for the settlement came from player fees. A Globe and Mail investigation later revealed in July that Hockey Canada used an internal reserve known as the National Equity Fund, built by registration fees gathered from parents and players, to settle the lawsuit.

Hockey parents across the country have expressed outrage that their player fees have been used toward sexual assault settlements, and that this was not disclosed.

Players pay $23.80 in registration fees to Hockey Canada when they sign up. Of those registration fees, $13.65 is paid into the National Equity Fund under the category of insurance, which the organization has since acknowledged contains an amount set aside as a reserve to pay out sexual assault and other settlements that Hockey Canada does not claim on its insurance.

In addition to refusing to submit the $3 general registration fee to the national federation, Hockey Quebec said it “is working to identify differing options to insure our members outside of Hockey Canada’s insurance framework.”

The association said it will request a financial report from Hockey Canada “on the use of all funds that Hockey Quebec will have transferred to Hockey Canada.”

Theresa Bailey, the founder of Canadian Hockey Moms, an advocacy group with more than 40,000 members, said Wednesday that she hopes other provincial hockey organizations follow suit.

“I’m not sure what the alternative is,” Ms. Bailey said. “I don’t know how you get through to them that [this situation] is not okay. It feels like they think they are invincible.”

Ms. Bailey said that neither she nor many people on executive committees within local minor hockey associations received a survey Hockey Canada purported to have sent out widely to solicit opinions on Hockey Canada’s handling of the situation, including whether such criticism is unwarranted.

“Who is getting the survey?” Ms. Bailey asked. “People have no idea how to provide input.” She called a recent town hall Hockey Canada officials held related to the issues, “a joke.”

After contentious parliamentary committee hearings on Tuesday, where several MPs accused Hockey Canada of failing to answer questions and giving conflicting answers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday he wasn’t surprised to see provincial associations pull support.

“It’s no surprise that provincial organizations are questioning whether or not they want to continue supporting an organization that doesn’t understand how serious the situation it has contributed to causing,” Mr. Trudeau said. “I really hope they understand, because hockey is a really important sport to a lot of Canadians and a lot of kids, and right now this mess is doing no favours to kids across the country.”

He added, “It boggles the mind that Hockey Canada is continuing to dig in its heels.”

Conservative MP John Nater, a member of the parliamentary committee investigating Hockey Canada, said he was troubled by Hockey Canada’s approach to the hearings Tuesday, where Mr. Brind’Amour and interim board chair Andrea Skinner, put their support behind the current executives.

“What we have seen over the past few months is a complete unwillingness to be transparent, and a complete unwillingness to make the changes necessary so Canadians have trust in and faith in the leadership,” Mr. Nater told reporters in Ottawa.

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh, another member of the committee, said the organization has enough money on its balance sheet that it won’t be greatly affected by losing some registration fees. He said it is also up to big corporate sponsors to also ask for change from Hockey Canada.

“They can weather the storm for years,” he said of Hockey Canada’s finances. “They’re pushing back against you guys, the media, because of what you said about them.”

Hockey Canada board minutes made public at committee hearings on Tuesday showed that Hockey Canada believed it was being unfairly criticized by the public, the government, and the media. After facing public criticism for using registration fees to settle a series of sexual assault claims – without disclosing to parents and players – the board decided it wanted to “shift the narrative” with Canadians, so that such payments are viewed “in a positive manner, not in a negative manner.”

Notes from the board meetings indicate that, after hiring crisis communications firm Navigator, Hockey Canada wanted to “push back hard,” and change the perspective of Canadians by repeating its talking points in public. “Repetition is required to state the narrative,” the board minutes said.

Following the revelations about the National Equity Fund in July, A Globe investigation reported this week that Hockey Canada and its branches set up another fund, known as the Participants Legacy Income Fund, to shield against sexual assault claims.

Documents filed in Alberta court show that in 1999, the organizations transferred $7.1-million from the National Equity Fund to create the Participants Legacy Trust Fund, “for matters including but not limited to sexual abuse.” The trust is intended to shield the branches, including provincial hockey associations, from sexual assault claims related to incidents between 1986-1995, before Hockey Canada began purchasing insurance for sexual assault claims and other liabilities.

Hockey Canada sent a memo to partners and sponsors Monday, which was obtained by The Globe, telling them the fund is being portrayed inaccurately in the media “as an additional Hockey Canada asset” and noted the fund had not been used to settle a claim. However, The Globe article clearly stated the trust was “not listed on Hockey Canada’s balance sheet because it is not considered an asset,” since the money it holds is allocated to the branch organizations. The article also stated the trust “has not been used, but remains available for its stated purpose,” based on information provided by Hockey Canada to The Globe.

The memo states that “the trust acts as a backstop to the National Equity Fund,” confirming the Globe’s reporting.

At the hearings Tuesday, Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner said details of the trust had been misconstrued, but didn’t elaborate when MPs asked how. Ms. Skinner then went on to confirm the details of The Globe’s investigation: that the Participants Legacy Trust Fund was created using $7.1-million from the National Equity Fund; that it was not considered an asset on Hockey Canada’s books; that it had not been used in any claims to date but was kept available for its stated purpose; and that the trust is intended to protect Hockey Canada’s branch organizations from sexual assault settlements, which can arise many years after the alleged incident.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, a lawyer, told the hearing that he believed Hockey Canada was misleading the public.

Mr. Housefather quoted from an affidavit filed in Alberta court by Hockey Canada CFO Brian Cairo in 2019, which stated the Participants Legacy Trust Fund was established “for matters including but not limited to sexual abuse.” Mr. Housefather told the hearing, “It would seem to me, then that sexual abuse and sexual assault were claims that could be settled under this fund.”

With a report from Ian Bailey