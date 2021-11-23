A man and child walk into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal on Nov. 23.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec has started booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11.

The province’s online vaccination portal today opened up appointments for the age group, with the shots beginning Wednesday.

Health Canada last week authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the younger age group, and Quebec health officials have said they’re aiming to administer first doses to about 700,000 eligible children in the province by Christmas.

The province intends to use its mass vaccination centres to allow parents to accompany their children as well as providing vaccinations at schools.

Among Quebecers aged 12 and older, 88 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated while 91 per cent have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, health officials are reporting 699 new COVID-19 cases in the province and five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

There are 203 people in hospital, a decline of one patient, with the number of patients in intensive care stable at 46.

Premier François Legault and Health Minister Christian Dubé are scheduled to outline the vaccination plan for children this afternoon at a news conference in Quebec City.

