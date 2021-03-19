Quebec enlists businesses to help ramp up province’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign in May

Open this photo in gallery A syringe is prepared with COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Montreal, on March 15, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec is enlisting businesses to help accelerate its mass vaccination campaign for younger age groups in May.

The government’s goal is to mandate between 20 and 50 companies to operate vaccination hubs in several Quebec regions, Health Minister Christian Dube told reporters Friday.

Companies will be responsible for vaccinating their employees and workers at nearby companies, but Dube said they will also offer injections to local populations. The vaccine offer at these companies will be in addition to injections administered at vaccination sites in arenas, convention centres and in pharmacies.

To be part of the program, companies will have to commit to vaccinating between 15,000 and 25,000 people over a twelve-week period between May and August. The program will begin when Quebec residents under the age of 60 become eligible to be vaccinated.

Dube said companies are asked to apply to be part of the rollout, adding that he plans to announce the vaccination hubs on April 5.

Quebec is allowing everyone 65 and older across the province to register for a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Late Thursday, the province’s appointment portal opened up vaccinations for that age bracket in all 15 health regions, after opening them to Montrealers one week ago and Abitibi-Temiscamingue and Cote-Nord residents earlier this week.

The government intends to vaccinate five million people with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the next 100 days. Quebec has so far vaccinated 9.8 per cent of the population, with 832,469 doses administered as of Wednesday.

On Thursday, Dube received his first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and told reporters afterwards he was confident that every adult Quebecer wanting a vaccine will be able to get their first dose by June 24.

All Quebec adults will be able to receive one dose of vaccine by June 24, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said today. Legault also announced that the province's curfew will move back an hour and half in the Montreal area. The Canadian Press

