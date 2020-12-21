Quebec opens new COVID-19 vaccination sites across the province today

Quebec is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine distribution network with the opening of new clinics across the province.

A long-term care home in Montreal’s east end said it received its first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 today and will begin vaccinating residents this afternoon.

Quebec said last week 21 new vaccination sites would be operational today but it’s unclear how many of them have received vaccines. The province opened two sites last week, at long-term care homes in Montreal and Quebec City.

Health authorities reported 2,108 new infections today and 30 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, two of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 38, to 1,048, and the number of intensive care patients remained unchanged at 146.

Quebec says it administered 115 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday for a total of 4,831 vaccinations since the campaign began last week.

Health Minister Christian Dube wrote on Twitter today, “Several sites in the different regions will receive their vaccines and will be able to start vaccination in the coming days.”

“This is great news, but we must continue to adhere to the measures if we are to stop the increase in cases.”

The Quebec government is closing non-essential businesses across the province from Christmas until at least Jan. 11 as it tries to ease the pressure of COVID-19 on the health network. The Canadian Press

