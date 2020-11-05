Quebec opposition parties demand release of Montreal public health document calling for loosened restrictions

Quebec’s opposition parties are demanding the government release a document from Montreal’s health authority that is calling for gyms, museums and libraries to reopen.

The document, obtained by Radio-Canada, says maintaining the partial lockdown in the city risks causing serious health issues for the population.

On Thursday, Quebec solidaire called on the government to release the brief while the Parti Quebecois said the province should act on the recommendations contained in it. The Official Opposition Liberals said the government should take a decision on the document’s recommendations and explain itself clearly to the public.

Most of Quebec has been moved to the highest pandemic-alert level, under which gyms, bars and entertainment venues are closed and gatherings are banned. Montreal’s public health authority is suggesting gyms, libraries and museums be reopened and that restrictions on outdoor and indoor gatherings be eased.

Premier Francois Legault is scheduled to hold a news conference later in the day alongside the health minister and the province’s public health director.

Quebec reported 1,138 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 28 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, 10 of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health authorities said hospitalizations decreased by one compared with the prior day, to 538, and 82 people were in intensive care, a rise of one. The province conducted 27,326 COVID-19 tests Nov. 3, the last day for which testing data is available.

Quebec has reported a total of 111,056 COVID-19 infections and 6,378 deaths linked to the virus.

