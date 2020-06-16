Quebec outlines plan for full return of classes in the fall

Open this photo in gallery A teacher escorts a student in a schoolyard in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., on May 11, 2020. Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Quebec plans to fully open primary and secondary schools in the fall with a handful of COVID-19 precautions, the latest move to return to normal in the Canadian province hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced the plan Tuesday, saying schools will be required to isolate classes into bubbles to limit the potential spread of the virus. Each class will contain groups of six students with no physical distancing required among them, but the groups will have to stay one metre away from other groups within the same classroom.

Some online learning will be allowed in the three final years of high school in cases of overcrowding, Mr. Roberge said, but he expects the majority of teaching to take place in classrooms at all levels. “If specialists say school is safe, we should have confidence in them,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus guide: Updates and essential resources about the COVID-19 pandemic

Are hair salons or restaurant patios open in my province? A guide to Canada’s reopening and COVID-19

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

School attendance will be compulsory except in cases of special health considerations. The education system will also prepare a Plan B for online learning for children who end up in isolation due to outbreaks, the minister said.

“It may be an entire class, it may be a school, it may be a region where public health decides children should stay home every second day to avoid contact,” Mr. Roberge said. “We want to have these questions considered in advance.”

The province’s colleges, known as CEGEPs, and universities will also reopen with a minimum of 1.5 metres of physical distancing among faculty and students.

Quebec was the first province to send children back to school, when primary schools outside the Greater Montreal area reopened on May 11. The schools enforced two-metre physical distancing, limited class sizes to 15 students and created classroom bubbles that kept students from mixing.

A total of 53 students and teachers were diagnosed with COVID-19 after the reopening. In one outbreak, an entire class was sent home after nine of 12 students contracted the virus. People have fully recovered in 31 of the 53 cases, while 10 students and 12 teachers were still at home as of June 12. No serious illness was reported.

Mr. Roberge called the reopening, which involved more than 100,000 students and staff, “a great success.

“Most cases among students and teachers were from people who caught [the illness] in family or community. Most of the time they didn’t catch it in school,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Richard Massé, an epidemiolgist and community health adviser at Quebec’s public health agency, said the risk of transmission among children and from children to adults is low. The decision to use bubbles was based on the European experience and is a precautionary measure, he said.

“We are being conservative,” Dr. Massé said. “We are safe, but if things get better we may relax even more. Some countries have relaxed more than we have.”

Alberta announced a reopening plan with three scenarios last week but told parents and students to plan for an almost normal return to school in September. A final decision will be made Aug. 1.

Since the pandemic hit, 5,242 people have died in Quebec, more than in the rest of the country combined. Some 54,000 Quebeckers have contracted COVID-19, and about half have recovered.

About 7.4 per cent of cases in the province were among people under 19. None of them died.

The rate of new cases and deaths has dropped precipitously in recent weeks after almost three months of school and workplace closures, as health officials eventually contained outbreaks in long-term care homes, where the vast majority of cases and deaths have taken place.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier François Legault tells Quebeckers he is sorry the province wasn't better prepared for COVID-19 as it exceeds 5,000 deaths from the disease. Legault notes that about 90 per cent of the deaths came in seniors residences, and he says that should serve as a lesson to Quebec. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.