Quebec parties make promises to families, seniors on second day of election campaign

The Canadian Press

The promises came fast and furious from Quebec’s political parties on Day 2 of the election campaign, with families, seniors and school supplies on the radar.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard is promising families with children under the age of 18 an extra $150 to $300 per child, per year, depending on family income.

Couillard also says he wants to introduce other measures designed to improve work-life balance for families, including 2,000 more subsidized daycare spots to be opened at an estimated cost of $400 million.

Meanwhile, the Coalition Avenir Quebec pledged today to do away with the province’s long-term care facilities to replace them with more modern seniors’ homes with better amenities — a move it says will involve a $1-billion investment.

The Parti Quebecois proposed today that parents be given a choice when it comes to school supplies by asking schools to offer them the option of buying notebooks, pencils and binders for them.

PQ Leader Jean-Francois Lisee says the option would be zero-cost and parents would have a choice between signing up for the package, or taking the $100 currently given by the province and buying their own.

Later on Friday, the Liberals and the Coalition are unveiling star candidates with experience in the health-care system.

