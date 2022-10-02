Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault greets supporters during an election campaign stop at a market in Magog, Que., on Oct. 2.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s major party leaders are making one final appeal to voters ahead of tomorrow’s provincial election.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade began her day defending the decision to spend her final weekend campaigning in remote regions of the province where her party is polling in third.

After spending time in Gaspe and Iles-de-la-Madeleine on Saturday, Anglade is heading today to the northern Quebec village of Kuujjuaq, where she’ll campaign alongside her candidate in the Ungava riding.

She told reporters this morning that she wants to show her party is a presence all across Quebec.

Quebec solidaire’s Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will spend his day shoring up support in the Montreal area, while Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is visiting ridings in Montreal and Estrie.

Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will make his way from Gaspe to the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, while Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime will begin in Laval before heading to the Quebec City-area riding where he’s hoping to win a seat.