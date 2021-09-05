 Skip to main content
Quebec police continue negotiations with father suspected in missing child case

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police say they are still negotiating with a man accused of kidnapping his three-year-old boy earlier in the week, triggering an Amber Alert that remained in place for four days.

Police say the pair have been located and are confined in a house not far from where they were last seen in Sainte-Paule, Que., northeast of the provincial capital.

The Amber Alert was first triggered on Tuesday and briefly extended into New Brunswick before ultimately being lifted on Saturday.

Sgt. Claude Doiron of the Surete du Quebec says police are in contact with the suspect, but offered no other details.

Both the man and the child have been confirmed alive, but Doiron would not provide further details on their conditions.

Doiron says more information would be released in the coming hours.

