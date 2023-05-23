Montreal-area police say they have solved one of the highest-profile cold cases in Quebec history.

Police in Longueuil, Que., said today that DNA evidence allows them to be 100 per cent certain that Franklin Maywood Romine murdered 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975.

The body of Romine, who died in 1982 at the age of 36, was exhumed from a West Virginia cemetery in early May for DNA testing intended to confirm his link to the crime.

Longueuil police says the DNA of Romine – who had a long criminal history – matches a sample found at the murder scene, and he also matched a witness’s physical description of the suspect.

The rape and killing of Prior had gone unsolved since she disappeared on March 29, 1975, after setting out to meet friends at a pizza parlour near her home in Montreal’s Pointe-St-Charles neighbourhood.

Her body was found three days later in a wooded area in Longueuil, on Montreal’s South Shore.