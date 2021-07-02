Quebec police investigate Canada Day killing of man allegedly linked to organized crime

Quebec provincial police said Friday they were looking for a suspect in connection with a killing on Canada Day that occurred in the First Nations territory of Kanesatake, west of Montreal.

Police identified the victim as Arsène Mompoint, 47. Multiple news reports allege he was linked to street gangs and organized crime.

Officers were called to a business on Highway 344 about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. They say Mompoint was the victim of an armed assault, but they did not identify the weapon. Police said the victim was found unconscious at the scene and transported to hospital where his death was confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

They released a grainy image Friday of a male suspect wearing a black cap, grey hoodie and black pants, whose face was covered by a grey bandana. Police said the suspect was driving an older model of a light-coloured, Ford-style sport utility vehicle.

Later on Friday, police said they were trying to determine whether a burned out vehicle found in nearby Oka, Que., was driven by the suspect. A spokesman said more analysis was needed on the vehicle to be certain.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.