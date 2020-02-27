 Skip to main content

Canada

Quebec police investigating after body of teenage girl found by road in Laurentians

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police are investigating after the body of a teenaged girl was found by the side of a road in Quebec’s Laurentians region.

Her body bore marks of violence, and police believe her death was a homicide.

The Surete du Quebec say she was found at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday in Brownsburg-Chatham, about 70 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

She was confirmed dead in hospital shortly after.

They say the girl’s parents reported her missing Wednesday evening.

No arrests have yet been made, and the Surete du Quebec are asking anyone with information to contact them.

