Quebec police investigating online threats against unnamed elected official

Quebec provincial police say they are investigating after online threats were made against an elected official.

In a tweet today, police spokesman Guy Lapointe says many people alerted police to threats made in a Facebook comment thread against a member of the Quebec legislature.

Lapointe did not say which politician was targeted, or what the threats were about exactly.

But he says police will take appropriate action to address the situation and that the force takes all such matters seriously.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some internet users have lobbed insults and threats at Quebec officials when they disagree with the government measures being implemented to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Quebec’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, filed a complaint with provincial police in late July after personal information, including his home address, was shared on social media.

