Quebec police are investigating after a man with reported links to organized crime was shot in front of numerous people Wednesday evening inside a restaurant in the Montreal area.

Provincial police and local police have set up a command post near the Laval, Que., restaurant to gather information on the murder.

Police have identified the victim as Bernard Cherfan, 42.

They say he was shot at least once, around 7:30 p.m., and was confirmed dead in hospital.

Police say they don’t have a description of the suspect and don’t know whether he or she fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Investigators are analyzing video from surveillance cameras in the area and canvassing the restaurant’s parking lot.

